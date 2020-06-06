College news

Graduations

Austin Good graduated virtually from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine on May 17, 2020.

He received a Ph.D. from University of Pennsylvania in cell and molecular biology in 2018 and a Bachelor of Science in chemical and bio-medical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 2010.

Good will begin his medical residency at University of Pennsylvania in July.

A 2006 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Marian and Luke Good, of Lancaster.

Patrick John Speitel graduated with high honors from the University of Pittsburgh on April 26, 2020, where he majored in biology with a minor in chemistry.

Speitel will be attending the Kornberg School of Dentistry’s DMD program at Temple University, Philadelphia, in August 2020.

A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of John and Cathy Speitel.

Dean’s list

Sarah Burger, of Mount Joy, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA in her second semester of graduate school at West Chester University, where she is majoring in higher education policy and student affairs.

Honors

Area students were among those recognized as winners of the 2020 Chambliss Student Academic Achievement awards at Kutztown University.

Mackenzie Fuhrman, of Lancaster, was awarded the Chambliss Academic Achievement Award Gold Medal in the category of noteworthy achievement in athletics. Fuhrman graduated in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design. A four-year member of Kutztown’s field hockey team, Fuhrman was a three-time All-America first team selection as a midfielder, placing her among the best players in Division II. She is a three-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first team player and was named a PSAC Fall Top 10 Award winner, the first Golden Bear fall athlete to earn a spot on the prestigious list since 2008. The PSAC Top 10 award recognizes student-athletes who distinguish themselves in the classroom as well as in the arena of competition. This spring, she was named Kutztown’s 2019-20 female senior athlete of the year. Off the field, Fuhrman holds a 3.94 GPA, making her a multiyear member of the dean’s list and the PSAC scholar-athlete list. She also has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association national academic squad and an NFHCA scholar of distinction.

Emily Zwiercan, of Reinholds, was awarded the Chambliss Academic Achievement Award Copper Medal in the category of noteworthy achievement in athletics. Zwiercan graduated in December with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance. Zwiercan was a team captain of the Golden Bears women’s soccer team and is the school record holder for career points and goals. She broke the Kutztown and PSAC record for goals in a game with six. She is an All-America third team selection, a two-time All-Atlantic region first-teamer and a three-time All-PSAC first team player. As a sophomore in 2017, she was voted the Atlantic Region player of the year, PSAC athlete of the year and Kutztown female athlete of the year. She was a dean’s list student multiple times.

