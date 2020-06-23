College news

Graduations

T. Paul Markovits graduated cum laude May 15, 2020, from Widener University Delaware Law School, Wilmington, Delaware, earning a Juris Doctor degree.

Markovits earned a Bachelor of Science in digital communications with a concentration in business technology from Lebanon Valley College in 2017.

Markovits operated Design Cache, a graphic and website design business, as he attended law school.

During law school, Markovits served on the board of the Delaware Journal of Corporate Law, Vol. 45, became an Academic Success Fellow, received the Certificate of Achievement in Professional Responsibility, and was awarded the Outstanding Student Service Award.

Additionally, while in law school, Markovits served as judicial extern to Mary Pat Thynge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and worked at a variety of law firms, most notably working as litigation law clerk for Barnes & Thornburg LLP.

Starting in August, Markovits will clerk for the Noel E. Primos in the Superior Court of Delaware in Dover, Delaware.

Markovits is the son of Tim and Mary Markovits, of Mount Joy.

Alexander T. Zaporozec received a Bachelor of Science in business from Juniata College in May 2020.

Zaporozec played football for Juniata during his freshman and sophomore years.

A 2016 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, he is the son of Taras and Karen Zaporozec, of Lancaster.

Abby LeVine, of East Petersburg, graduated magna cum laude from Susquehanna University with dual degrees in international studies and Spanish.

LeVine is commisioned as 2nd lieutenant in the Army ROTC, branching in military intelligence.

Michaela May graduated summa cum laude from Lebanon Valley College on May 9, 2020, with dual degrees in digital communications and English.

May earned dean’s list honors for eight consecutive semesters. She was the art and design editor for Green Blotter, the college’s literary magazine.

May is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, international English honor society; Kappa Pi, international honor society of the arts; and Sigma Alpha Pi, national honor society of leadership and success.

She is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.

Cody Simet, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Wesley College, Dover, Delaware, in May 2020. He was on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Simet is a 2014 graduate of Penn Manor High School.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.