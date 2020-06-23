College news

Graduations

Lindsey M. Zulkosky, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from Lebanon Valley College in May 2020.

Lindsey will continue her education at Lebanon Valley College in pursuit of a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

A 2016 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Andrew and Kristen Zulkosky.

Elizabeth Schwebel, of Manheim, received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Susquehanna University in an online ceremony May 13, 2020. She was named to the dean’s list in her final semester.

As an undergraduate, she was a sister of Kappa Delta sorority, where she served as vice president of finance for the Beta Upsilon Chapter and was the vice president in the Accounting Club. She was a Susquehanna cheerleader and a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Schwebel is the daughter of Kenneth and Jennifer Schwebel. She will be employed by RKL Accounting in York.

Spencer Anthony Stallone graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 22, 2020. Stallone received a Bachelor of Science in cyber operations and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.

During his tenure at the academy, Stallone earned a varsity letter in sprint football and later served as a trainer for the Navy Midshipmen football team.

Stallone will serve on the USS Ashland out of Sasebo, Japan.

A 2016 graduate of Orange Grove High School in Texas, he is the son of Michelle and Scot Brown, of Columbia.

Andrew P. Frey graduated with honors from University of Denver with a master’s degree in media communications and public policy.

A graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, he is the son of Phil and Pati Frey, of Lancaster.

Molly Frey received a Bachelor of Arts in natural sciences and mathematics at University Of Denver. She also was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

A graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, she is the daughter of Phil and Pati Frey, of Lancaster.

Robert John S. Swisher III graduated from Temple University in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in construction engineering technology.

Swisher is working at Wohlson Construction Co. as a project engineer.

He is the son of Robert and Jacqui Swisher, of Lancaster.

Mary Elise Pieters graduated magna cum laude from Duquesne University on May 8, 2020, with a degree in international studies and international security studies.

A 2016 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Mark and Michelle Pieters.

Rebecca L. Snyder graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in clinical/counseling psychology.

She will begin a job with DiscipleMakers in summer 2020. She is the daughter of Carla and William Snyder Jr., of Lancaster.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.