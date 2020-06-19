College news

Graduation

Brady Calvin Mellinger graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training.

While at the university, Brady made the dean’s list every semester, received several academic awards and scholarships, and was recognized as a University Scholar for placing in the top 2% of his class. He also had the opportunity to intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers athletic training staff for the 2019 season.

Brady will continue his education at the University of Pittsburgh in pursuit of a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

A 2016 graduate of Garden Spot High School, he is the son of Randy and Lucinda Mellinger, of New Holland.

Dean’s list

Nathan M. Leed has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Elon University, Elon, North Carolina, where he is a rising senior majoring in cinema and television arts and minoring in business administration.

He is the son of Michael H. Leed, of East Petersburg, and Melissa L. Leed, of Burlington, North Carolina.

Marissa Bennett was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Duquesne University, where she is a biology major.

A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Barb and Chris Bennett.

Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, where she is a sophomore majoring in software engineering.

Mark D. Smith Jr., was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

He is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Honors

Erin Bock was awarded the 2020 Denver Fair Community Service Scholarship as a tribute to her many service activities.

Erin was the president of the National Honor Society and is credited with numerous hours of volunteering and assisting at activities within the community. She is also a member of another service organization, the Leo Club. She has volunteered at the Denver Lions Club food stand, judged costumes at the Denver Lions Halloween Parade, and assisted the Fair Committee at its annual Denver Fair Auction.

A June 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Brian and Amy Bock.

Erin plans to attend Penn State University Main Campus in late summer 2020, where she will major in veterinary and biochemical sciences.

