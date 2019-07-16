College news
Graduations
Victoria J. Schultz graduated summa cum laude from Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences and a minor in Spanish.
She was inducted into Sigma Delta Pi, the National Spanish Honor Society.
A 2015 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Doug and Marci Schultz, of Lancaster.
Nicholas Mummau graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a minor in sustainable energy from Robert Morris University.
He is the son of Lowell and Ann Mummau, of Willow Street.
Hempfield High School graduate Heather Hoopes, of Mount Joy, graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching degree from Columbia International University in South Carolina on May 4, 2019.
Nicole Rote graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in biology.
A 2015 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Ron and Vicki Rote, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.
Morgan Davies, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Arts in writing, literature and publishing.
Fernando Gutierrez, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production.
Alyssa Perkins, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production.
Jared Yerger, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in media arts production.
Dean’s list
Alyssa Rote was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Syracuse University, where she is studying aerospace engineering. She is a cadet in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program at Syracuse.
A 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Ron and Vicki Rote, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Misericordia University.
The are Olivia Cottle, of Manheim; Isaiah Derr, of Lancaster; and Kendra Herr, of Elizabethtown.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Trina Beitzel, Julia Henkel, Alyssa Perkins.
Lititz — Jared Yerger.
Reinholds — Grace Hutchison.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.