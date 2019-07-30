College news
Graduations
Rachel Olcott graduated magna cum laude from Drexel University, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Science in graphic design and minors in fine arts and product design.
A 2015 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Andy and Joy Olcott, of Millersville.
Dean’s list
Jennifer M. Carr was named to the president’s list with a grade point average of 3.90 or higher for the spring 2019 semester at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida.
She is the daughter of Joseph and Dawn Carr, of Pequea.
Emma A. Hudson, a 2018 graduate of Donegal High School, earned a 4.0 GPA in both the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters of her freshman year at Widener University, putting her on the president’s list as well as the dean’s list.
Greta J. Butz, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, where she is a junior majoring in water resources, policy and management.
Bailey Griggs, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.
They are Daniel Martin, of Millersville; and Allison Ritchey, of Manheim.
Honors
Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy, was inducted into Theta Alpha Kappa: National Honor Society for Religious Studies and Theology at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois, in May 2019.
Stephanie Reppert, of Lancaster, was inducted into the Chi Omega Upsilon chapter of the Chi Sigma Iota Honor Society for counseling at Kutztown University in spring 2019.
Area students were among those who were recognized for their achievements May 17, 2019, at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre.
Alexander Criswell, of Denver, received the Outstanding Leadership Award in Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences presented by the Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences department.
Isaiah Pinkerton, of Manheim, received the Outstanding Research Award presented by the Biology and Health Sciences department.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.