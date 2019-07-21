College news
Graduations
Kendall Seigworth, of Lancaster, recently graduated from Drexel University with a Master of Public Health degree.
She was a dean’s scholarship recipient and was inducted into the Delta Omega Honorary Society in Public Health.
During her time at Drexel, Kendall served as a fire service injury research epidemiology and evaluation fellow at the FIRST Center, Dornsife School of Public Health, where she is continuing as a senior fellow. As well as a graduate teaching assistant, Seigworth worked as a research assistant studying the needs of autistic children in emergency room settings.
A 2011 graduate of Penn Manor High School and a 2017 graduate of Millersville University, she is the daughter of Greg and Jackie Seigworth.
Jonathan Holliday graduated from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Science in construction management.
He was inducted into Sigma Lambda Chi, a scholastic honor society recognizing academic achievement in the field of construction management.
A 2015 Manheim Township graduate, he is the son of John and Cheryl Holliday, of Lancaster.
Patrick Stoehr recently graduated summa cum laude from Drexel University with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in architectural engineering and civil engineering.
He accepted a position as a bridge engineer in training at HDR in Plymouth Meeting.
A 2014 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Ray and Karen Stoehr, of Lancaster.
Alanna Woody graduated summa cum laude from Eastern University with a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in writing.
She is currently working at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.
A 2015 graduate of Lancaster County Christian School, she is the daughter of TJ and Stephanie Woody, of Manheim.
Samantha Marino graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and minors in disability studies and health, and physical activity and disability.
She was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athletic Honor Society.
Sam also received the True Blue Hen Award from the UD swim team for exemplary leadership and sportsmanship.
A 2015 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Bob and Deb Marino, of Denver.
Dean’s list
Harrison G. Myer was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters at The Pennsylvania State University, where he is majoring in agriculture business management with a minor in agronomy.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Central High School, he is the son of Darvin and Kellie Myer, of Manheim.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.