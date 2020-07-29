College news

HONORS

Sophia Steed, a 2020 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, is the recipient of a college scholarship of $2,500 from the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Program. She will use it in pursuit of a degree in public relations from the University of Georgia. The STAR Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes educational opportunities for women.

Ian Birdwell, of Nottingham, was the co-winner of the Russian and Eastern European studies award in spring 2020 at Bloomsburg University. The outstanding achievement award in foreign language goes to a graduating senior in each language who has excelled in the major and in all work at the university; has successfully participated in extracurricular activities, and is recommended by the majority of faculty in the major language track.

Area students were among those who received departmental awards for academic achievement in the natural sciences, social sciences or humanities this spring at Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and awards.

Denver — Alissa Martin, Undergraduate Award in Environmental Chemistry from the American Chemical Society, Division of Environmental Chemistry; Sierra Painter, SPSEA Service Award.

Elizabethtown — Braydon Shuck, Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs David V. Rudd Award.

Ephrata — Rebekah Pauley, O. Pass Bollinger Environmental Biology Award and Outstanding Student in German; Rachel Schulz, Jacobs Music Steinway Award.

Gordonville — Malia Waltman, Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs David V. Rudd Award and Design, Media, & Technology Interdisciplinary Academic Achievement Award.

Kirkwood — Patrick Hodgson, First-year Achievement Award in Chemistry.

Lancaster — Benjamin Hoffman, David I. Lasky Award for Service in Psychology.

Lititz — Anna Weaver, Undergraduate Award in Analytical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society, Division of Analytical Chemistry.

Manheim — Leah Boyer, Outstanding Achievement Award in Physics; Bryce Eberly, Cloyd H. Ebersole Scholarship; Emily Leibley, Baish Memorial History Award and Pi Sigma Alpha Award in Political Science.

Millersville — Mikiah Sangrey, Undergraduate Award in Inorganic Chemistry from the American Chemical Society, Division of Inorganic Chemistry.

Mohnton — Alyssa Lahoda, Music Teachers National Association Award.

Newmanstown — Sarah Simion, Betty Shillot NLVC Conservatory Class of 1941 Award.

Quarryville — Xiang Li, Achievement Scholarship Award in Business Administration.

Reinholds — Allyson Butz, SPSEA Award for Excellence in Teaching Performance in Elementary Education.

Willow Street — Robin Feaster, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics Award.

