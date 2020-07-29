College news

GRADUATIONS

Brittany Knight, of Lancaster, recently received a Doctor of Philosophy in biomedical science degree from the University of Connecticut.

Area students were among those who received master’s and doctoral degrees May 2, 2020, from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.

Erika Belmont, of Elizabethtown, received a Master of Science in nursing.

Valerie Belmont, of Elizabethtown, received a Master of Science in nursing.

Jonathan Bitner, of Conestoga, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Area students were among those who graduated May 2, 2020, from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Denver — Ryan Foose, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Paige Martin, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics education-integrated.

Lititz — Andrew Herr, Bachelor of Arts in visual communication design.

New Holland — Logan Eby, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

DEAN’S LIST

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut. They are Kevin Bodell, of Lancaster; and Nicole Chrysler, of Mount Joy.

HONORS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Koby Kidder, of Mohnton, was recently awarded an Ahmed T. Abdelal Fellowship in Molecular Genetics and Biotechnology at Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia. Kidder is a Ph.D. candidate in biology in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Lindsey Laverty, of Lancaster, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Duquesne University.

Area students were among those who were inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, Lebanon Valley College’s honor society that recognizes academic achievement and service to others. They are Allyson Butz, of Reinholds; Benjamin Hoffman, of Lancaster; Robert Miller, of Oxford; Rachel Schulz, of Ephrata; and Ashley Steiner, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those who were recognized at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in spring 2020. The various recognitions included honors from academic departments, student life and athletics. They are listed with their hometowns.

Bainbridge — Abigail Shumaker.

Brownstown — Seth Weaver.

Ephrata — Chelsea Brubaker.

Lancaster — Yoel Bobadilla, Madeline Mast, Jansen Miller, Benjamin Stutzman, Katelyn Wenger.

Leola — Austin Yoder.

Manheim — Aden Weybright, Clara Weybright.

Liam Ryan, of Lancaster, was awarded the Albert Norton Wettstein Prize in spring 2020 at Drew University, Madison, New Jersey. The award is given annually to the student who demonstrates outstanding achievement in a Drew theatrical production.

Abigail Cherkin, of Lancaster, was named to the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Xi Omega chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Honor Society.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.