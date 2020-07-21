College news

Nathan Heisey, of East Petersburg, was named to the dean’s list for the 2019-2020 school year at Monmouth University, West Long Branch, New Jersey, where he has successfully maintained a 4.0 GPA.

He was inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, which recognizes superior leadership and academic performance in the freshman year, and he was elected treasurer of that organization. Additionally, he was recently inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society for students enrolled in business.

As a member of the school’s varsity swim team he was named to the Division 1 MAAC All-Academic Team for the 2019-20 season.

Heisey is a 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School.

Jillian Black, of Lancaster, recently graduated cum laude from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Education in both early childhood and special education.

A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of John and Pam Black.

Lauren H. Petrecca, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the past three semesters at West Chester University, where received a Bachelor of Science in public health in summer 2020.

A 2018 honors graduate of HACC with an associate degree in general studies and a 2015 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the granddaughter of Nancy L. Groff, of Lancaster.

Honors

Jason Brown, of Lancaster, J.P. McCaskey class of 2020, was awarded the DeVonte W. Gantt Memorial Scholarship at the school’s virtual awards program on May 14, 2020.

This scholarship was established by Dr. Ann L. Gantt through the Lancaster Education Foundation to honor the memory of her grandson DeVonte W. Gantt, J.P. McCaskey Class of 2012, who died Jan. 4, 2015.

Brown was the drum major and president of the J.P. McCaskey marching band and president of the vocal ensemble.

He also participated in chamber choir, gospel choir, link crew, National Honor Society, Tri-M National Society, fall play and spring musical.

He plans to attend Michigan State University in fall 2020 to major in music education and vocal performance.

