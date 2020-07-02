College news

Graduations

Shaylyn McComsey graduated spring 2020 from Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion design.

She was awarded the Emerging Entrepreneur’s Prototype competition prize at the spring virtual honors convocation.

A 2016 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Dean and Barbara McComsey, of Willow Street.

Alfred J. Cooke IV, of Landisville, received a degree in government from Franklin & Marshall College in May 2020. He was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Dean’s list

Lauren Torres, of Strasburg, was again named to the dean’s list of West Chester University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics, and to the university’s Honors College dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Torres is majoring in molecular biology and received the Board of Governors Scholarship and the Schock Foundation Scholarship.

Curran Schmitt was named to the dean’s high honors list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he is a freshman studying aerospace engineering with a secondary major in mathematics.

A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Timothy and Tracy Schmitt, of Mountville.

Jeffrey Thomas Sturla, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, where he is majoring in pre-business.

He was also admitted to the Clemson Honors College, formerly known as the Calhoun Honors College.

Honors

Synclaire (Rocka) Moragne, of Lancaster, was awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Summer Intensive scholarship to study Russian language for five weeks.

The initiative is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that promotes critical language learning among American youth. Moragne was set to depart for Moscow when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In response to the U.S. Department of State Global Level 4 Health Advisory and the bureau’s pause of in-person exchange programs, the 2020 Virtual Summer Intensive program was created as an online alternative to the overseas immersion program.

Moragne, competitively selected from approximately 3,000 applicants from across the United States, is one of approximately 500 students who will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian, or Turkish this summer as part of the exchange.

