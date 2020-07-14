College news

Graduations

Nicole Faiola, of Elizabethtown, recently graduated from West Chester University, with an Honors Bachelor of Music in music education degree (voice).

Faiola was the co-valedictorian of the university’s honors college and a recipient of the prestigious Board of Governors scholarship. She was also a recipient of the Presser Foundation Scholarship for having the top GPA among music majors.

Faiola recently accepted a middle school chorus teacher position in Maryland.

Reilly T. Workman graduated summa cum laude from the College at Brockport, Brockport, New York, majoring in sport management, with minors in coaching and communications.

He was named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester; achieved State University of New York Athletic Conference Commisioner’s Academic Honors; was named Male Scholar Athlete of the Year; was awarded the R.R. Schreiber Distinguished Service Award for the Phi Epsilon Kappa Honors Society; was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma Athlete Honor Society; and was catcher of the Brockport Golden Eagles baseball team. He was the president of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee; and the vice president of SUNYAC SAAC.

Workman has been accepted to Boston College for the sport administration master’s degree program for fall 2020.

A graduate of the Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School, he is the son of Gregory and Dolores Workman, of Mountville.

