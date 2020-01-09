College news
Graduations
Kayla Heine, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with a minor in East Asian languages and literatures from Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts, on Dec. 13, 2019.
Carissa (Heine) Brewton completed a dietetic internship at Keene State College, in Keene, New Hampshire, in September 2019. She is now a credentialed registered dietitian, working as a education and nutrition coordinator at Retreat Farm, in Brattleboro, Vermont.
She is the daughter of Jill and Robert Heine, of Lancaster.
Dean’s list
Karina Denisenko, of Denver, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina, where she is a senior majoring in health sciences.
Rebecca Snyder was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Kutztown University, where she is a senior majoring in clinical counseling psychology.
A 2016 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, she is the daughter of Carla and Bill Snyder, of Lancaster.
Allyson Letavic was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is studying biology/pre-med.
A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Paul and Wendy Letavic, of Lancaster.
Nathaniel Merrill, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, where he is majoring in construction.
Haley Adams, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns.
Bainbridge — Samuel Stoner-Eby.
Lancaster — Willa Beidler, Mackenzie Miller, Lydia Nolt Janell Preheim.
Lititz — Makena Zimmerman.
