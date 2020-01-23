College news
Graduations
Marleigh Bickel, of Pequea, graduated magna cum laude on Dec. 15, 2019, from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts in linguistics and political science, and a certificate in German.
Jessica Huff, of Nottingham, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in December 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
East Petersburg — Michelle Miller, Bachelor of Science in allied health leadership, cum laude.
Elizabethtown — Brittany Lenz, Master of Education in education with technology concentration.
Lancaster — Amanda Thomas, Master of Education in education with technology concentration.
Dean’s list
Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York.
Kaitlyn Hohman, of Landisville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Harcum College, Bryn Mawr.
Zachary Scheetz, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 semester at Springfield College, Springfield, Massachusetts, where he is studying criminal justice.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown campus. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Miranda Altimore.
Honey Brook — Marisa E. Lizins, with a 4.0 GPA.
Kirkwood — Emilie J. Stocker, with a 4.0 GPA.
Lititz — Abigail P. Bell.
Mount Joy — Aaron N. Rugh, Madeleine R. Sohonyay.
Oxford — Rachel Rogevich.
Reamstown — Jolinda L. Sciscione.
Robesonia — George W. Ungerer, with a 4.0 GPA.
Ronks — Alexander R. Markley, with a 4.0 GPA.
Stevens — Colleen D. Lafferty.
