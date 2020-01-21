College news
Dean’s list
Brittnie Betteley, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at MIllersville University.
Courtnie Betteley, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at York College.
Michaela May was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lebanon Valley College, where she is a senior double majoring in digital media and English.
She is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.
Marissa Bennett was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Duquesne University, where she is majoring in biology.
A 1988 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Chris and Barb Bennett, of Lancaster.
Garen Middleton was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Penn State University, University Park, where he is a freshman majoring in finance.
He is a 2019 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
Drew Landis was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Penn State University, University Park, where he is a junior majoring in cyber security analytics and operations.
A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Ed and Pam Landis, of Mountville.
Jahna Belz, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, where she is majoring in community and international development.
Danielle N. Heisey, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.
They are Madelyn Gerard, of Lititz; and Joy Herr, of New Providence.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Miles Book.
Lancaster — Ari Baughman, Auden Block, Andrew Pogue, Paige Schoelkopf, Jaynie Wells, Douglas Wright.
Mount Joy — Jarrod Smith.
New Holland — Brittany Willwerth.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida.
They are Brandon Beedle, of Conestoga; Christel Blank, of Leola; Jennifer Carr, of Pequea; Moriyah Harthcock, of East Earl; Laura Leinbach, of Morgantown; and Elijah Sensenig, of Narvon.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.