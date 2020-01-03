College news
Graduations
Daniel William Long, of Willow Street, graduated summa cum laude from Temple University on Dec. 19, 2019, with a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and sociology.
Monika Roschel, of Lititz, graduated summa cum laude from West Chester University with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Karli Kunzler graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a Bachelor of Science in chemistry with honors.
She received the American Chemical Society Physical Chemistry Award and was awarded the iChem Scholarship. She will attend graduate school in fall 2020.
A graduate of Agora Cyber Charter School, she is the daughter of Jody Kunzler, of Lancaster, and the late John Kunzler.
Dean’s list
Sarah Burger earned a 4.0 GPA in her first semester of graduate school at West Chester University, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education policy and student affairs.
Burger obtained her bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the same university in May 2019.
She is a 2015 graduate of Donegal High School.
Brady Mellinger was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.
A 2016 graduate of Garden Spot High School, he is the son of Randy and Lucinda Mellinger, of New Holland.
