College news
Dean’s list
Leah Welk, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Penn State University, where she is a freshman majoring in agricultural science.
Brooke Finkill, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Temple University in Philadelphia, where she is a junior majoring in English.
Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.
Sara E. Johnson was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Alfred University, Alfred, New York, where she is a senior majoring in English.
A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Gregory and Kimberly Hake, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Monica Ingram, Haley Schaller.
Lancaster — Mariana Gerovasilis.
Mount Joy — Alice Fernald.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Megan Barr, Kenton Belmont.
Ephrata — Elizabeth Martin, Kyle Sadorf.
Lancaster — Erica Rohrer.
Landisville — Laura Miller.
Lititz — Elizabeth Haverstick, Aaron Mumma, Paul Peachey.
Mount Joy — Lauren Brubaker.
Quarryville — Jalen Landis.
Washington Boro — Abigail Julian.
