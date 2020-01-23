College news
Dean’s list
Thomas Moore was named to the dean’s list with university honors for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Michigan, where he is sophomore majoring in business administration at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Meg and Mike Moore, of Lancaster.
Katherine Moore was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, where she is a sophomore majoring in neuroscience and Spanish.
A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Meg and Mike Moore, of Lancaster.
Adam Schwartz, of Akron, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Connecticut.
Angela Edgell was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, where she is a junior majoring in physicians assistant studies and neuroscience.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, she is the daughter of Joe and Tina Edgell, of Leola.
Mark Smith Jr. was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of the Sciences, Philadelphia.
A graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.
Honors
Linden Hall School for Girls 2019 graduate Tahri Phillips has been awarded the Johnson Scholarship at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia, and will receive full tuition, room and board during her time at the university.
Phillips began attending Washington and Lee University this past fall and is among 39 winners to receive this scholarship in 2019. It is awarded on the basis of candidates’ exceptional academic and personal promise. There were 159 finalists who were selected from an initial applicant pool of almost 3,500 high school seniors from throughout the country and around the world.
Phillips graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 2019 at Linden Hall, where she served as student council president, played on the varsity basketball team, was a student ambassador, and a member of choir, orchestra, the National Honor Society, Model UN, and Ledger, the school’s newspaper.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.