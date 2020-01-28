College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated on Jan. 19, 2020, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Conestoga — Megan Brown, Master of Science in education.
East Petersburg — Rebecca Siebert, Master of Science in education.
Elizabethtown — Joshua Stouffer, Master of Science in education.
Lancaster — Mariam Hanna, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Leola — Ann Tucsnak, Master of Science in education.
Mount Joy — Jordan Higgins, Master of Science in education.
Dean’s list
Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York, where she is majoring in government and theater.
Beatrice Schaffer, of Atglen, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, where she is majoring in English.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.
They are Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster; and Zachary McGillan, of Ephrata.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem.
They are Peter Gingrich, of Elizabethtown; Jenevieve Eberly, of Quarryville; Robert Hogg, of Mohnton; Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz; and Kasey Draude, of Lancaster.
Area Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Fall 2019 Academic Honor Roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams.
Denver — Angela Strock, women’s soccer.
East Earl — Travis Fischer, football.
Elizabethtown — Braydon Shuck, men’s soccer.
Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s cross country; Lucy McGloshen, women’s soccer; Brianna Mumma, women’s soccer; Kurtis Rineer, men’s soccer.
Lititz — Jayna Class, volleyball; Alice Thorsen, volleyball.
Manheim — Madison Carper, women’s soccer; Caitlin Howett, women’s soccer.
Millersville — Mikiah Sangrey, volleyball.
Mount Joy — Elizabeth Henriques, women’s soccer.
Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, women’s soccer.
Strasburg — Joseph Underwood, football.
Willow Street — Kaitlyn Reed, volleyball.
