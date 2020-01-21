College news
Graduations
Carson Bohlen received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture with an emphasis in high school art education from Tyler School of Art, Temple University, Philadelphia, in December 2019.
He is the son of Jeff and Judith Bohlen, of Manheim Township.
Dean’s list
Joshua Dean Slabaugh, of New Holland, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, where he is a freshman majoring in education.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Kelsey M. Hammons, Allyson Spenser DeBerry.
Landisville — Brianna M. Byler.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Olivia Jimenez.
Mount Joy — Samantha Bostdorf, Aliza Johns.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2019 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns.
The following students were named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher.
Denver — Paige Martin.
East Earl — Kyla Gehr.
Elizabethtown — Amanda Franz, Benjamin Sheard, Emily Wolfe.
Lancaster — Breanna Beers, Zachary Brubaker, Sarah Etter, Abbigail Paterson.
Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Evan Lyon.
Mount Joy — Brittany Benner.
Washington Boro — Matthew Julian, James Knapp.
The following students were named to the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.74 GPA.
Elizabethtown — Justin Hoover, Ava Miller.
Lancaster — Aaron Whetzel, Madelyn Whetzel.
New Holland — Logan Eby.
Paradise — Rachel Hershey.
Area Alvernia University students were among those named to the Middle Atlantic Conference fall academic honor roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams.
Denver — Allysa Hirneisen, women’s soccer.
Elizabethtown — Braden Kreider, men’s soccer.
Ephrata — Charles Zimmerman, football.
Lancaster — Nick Denlinger, men’s soccer.
Manheim — Emma Beamesderfer, field hockey; Ryan Kuster, men’s soccer; Danielle Reed, women’s soccer.
Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti, field hockey.
