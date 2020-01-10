College news
Dean’s list
Amy Yunginger was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at The United States Naval Academy, where she is a sophomore majoring in quantitative economics.
A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Mike and Pam Yunginger, of Lititz.
Mary Beitzel, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Plymouth State University, Plymouth, New Hampshire, where she is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
Connor James Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 GPA at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.
Karina Denisenko, of Denver, was named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina, where she is a senior majoring in health sciences.
Gabrielle Murphy, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Honors
Area students were among those who received Professional Experience Grants from Bloomsburg University for the 2019-20 academic year. These grants help students defray the cost of professional development activities and applied learning outside the realm of the academic classroom.
Caleb Beard, of Robesonia, was awarded a grant to study abroad in Central Europe.
Gavin Fox, of New Providence, was awarded a grant to speak at the Popular Culture Association Conference in Philadelphia.
Trenton Long, of Marietta, was awarded a grant for an internship with Crayola.
Madeleine Malley, of Manheim, was awarded a grant to attend the Popular Culture Association Conference in Philadelphia.
Gabrielle Paniagua, of Lancaster, was awarded a grant to conduct research at the Chincoteague Bay Field Station.
Lacie Pichler, of Robesonia, was awarded a grant to study abroad in Norway.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.