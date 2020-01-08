College news
Dean’s list
Madelyn Nolt was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at University of Tampa, where she is majoring in finance.
A 2019 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of JoAnn and Frank Nolt, of Lititz.
Andrea Roehm was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Liberty University, where she is a senior double majoring in international business and accounting.
A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Thomas and Mary Roehm, of East Petersburg.
Madison Walk, of Morgantown, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 QPA for the fall 2019 semester at Mansfield University.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee.
They are Eric Gundrum, of Nottingham; Daniel Martin, of Millersville; and Allison Ritchey, of Manheim.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Mansfield University.
They are Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Brandon Eberly, of Denver; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; Hayden Koch, of Adamstown; Samantha Muscella, of Oxford; Emma Warfel, of Lancaster; and Corey Williams, of Elizabethtown.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Anthony Cancilla, Samuel Cancilla, Salvatore Zuber, Julie Reichert.
Leola — Bradley Bair, Zelie-Marie Hummer.
Strasburg — Sara Mills.
Wrightsville — Emily Snyder.
Honors
Area students were among those who were recently inducted into the Gamma Beta Phi Society at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Susan Enlow, Sarah Farley, Theresa Velez.
Manheim — Jaime Yoder.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.