Curran Schmitt was named to the dean’s high honors list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, where he is a sophomore, double majoring in aerospace and mechanical engineering, and minoring in mathematics and physics. A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Tim and Tracy Schmitt, of Mountville.

Mark D. Smith Jr., a sophomore at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. A graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Angela Savoca, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Juniata College.

Gianna Yurchak was named to the dean’s list for the spring and fall 2020 semesters at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, where she is a senior majoring in occupational therapy. She is the daughter of John and Nancy Yurchak, of Leola.

Connor James Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Austin K. Ruzika-Porter, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. Named to the president’s list were Anna Bert, of Elizabethtown; Dominic France, of Lancaster; and Bethany Kao, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list were Gia Hetrick, of Lancaster; Savannah Lied, of Denver; and Jillian Sebelist, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. They are Katherine M. Graybill, of Columbia; Robert J. Marenick, of Mountville; and Katelyn A. Yoder, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are Samantha Martin, of East Earl; Kylie McNamee, of Honey Brook; Faith Nikolaus, of Columbia; Annie Rakos, of Lititz; and Gabriella Torchia, of Robesonia.

Onyu Chae, of Morgantown, was awarded the Irene Beavers Scholarship at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. Chae was recognized for exceptional academic performance.

Area graduates were among those who earned achievement awards in December 2020 at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. Colin M. Carr, of Denver, received the Engineering Design Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated scholastic achievement, interest in the field and potential for success in the future. Brooke Makayla Strubel, of Strasburg, received the Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award, presented for scholastic achievement and service.

