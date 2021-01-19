College news

Graduations

Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey, celebrated students who completed their academic degrees in May 2020 at commencements held between July 18-23. Tara Bennett, of Marietta, received a Master of Arts in clinical psychology. Brian McBrearty, of Denver, received a Master of Arts in industrial organizational psychology.

Dean’s list

Nathan M. Leed has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Elon University, Elon, North Carolina, where he is a senior majoring in cinema and television arts and minoring in business administration. He is the son of Michael H. Leed, of East Petersburg, and Melissa L. Leed, of Orlando, Florida.

Samantha Jones, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Victoria Figueroa, of Mount Joy, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Penn State York.

John Miller, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring and fall 2020 semesters at the University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio. Miller, a junior, has been student manager for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team since his freshman year.

Nancy Le, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Wilson Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Honors

Savannah L. Jordan, of Lititz, received the Presidential Merit Scholarship for study at York College of Pennsylvania starting in fall 2021.

Area students were among those who received academic honors in adult degree and continuing studies in the past year through St. Francis University, Loretto. They are Rebecca Gordner, of Denver; and Dawn Wardell, of Lititz.

Gabriella Lombardi, of Oxford, and a student at Oxford Area High School, was recognized by Widener University in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10 with a Widener University High School Leadership Award. Award recipients will receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years should they choose to enroll at Widener University as a freshman for undergraduate studies.

Jessica Duncan, of Robesonia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at MCPHS University, Boston, Massachusetts.

Oxzonna Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was inducted into the Alpha Nu Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at HACC, where she is majoring in criminology.

