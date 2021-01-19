College news

Graduations

Dylan Speitel, of Lititz, graduated Dec. 5, 2020, from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and public relations.

Dean’s list

Alyssa J. Fry was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Penn State University, University Park, where she is a senior majoring in forensic science/biology. She currently works as a course assistant for Dr. Reena Roy. Fry was a four-year member of the Penn State University Marching Blue Band, playing the piccolo, and served as a guide. A 2017 graduate of Manheim Central High School, she is the daughter of Lowell and Daphne Fry, of Manheim.

Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, where she is a junior majoring in software engineering.

Lexis Ferree, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. They are Sarah Bustillo, of Mountville; Eric Gundrum, of Nottingham; and Allison Ritchey, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Gabrielle Murphy, and Cameo Powell, both of Oxford.

Honors

Minh “Sarah” Truong, a student at Linden Hall in Lititz, has been named a 2020 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship recipient. Questbridge is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. She was selected out of over 18,500 applicants and was offered a full four-year scholarship to attend Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. Truong, who will graduate in May from Linden Hall, plans to major in ecology and evolutionary biology while also pursuing a certificate in visual arts at Princeton in the fall. She came to Linden Hall in ninth grade from Vietnam. During her time at there, she has contributed her artistic talents, regularly designing artwork for The Linden Ledger and flyers for various student organizations. She also is responsible for designing and painting many of the murals and art installations that are found throughout hte school buildings.

Justin Schaefer has been selected as a College of Agricultural Sciences Alumni Society Internship Award winner at Penn State University, University Park, where he is majoring in environmental resource management. The award, which includes a $1,000 stipend, was established to encourage students to participate in a credit or noncredit educational internship program that relates to their field of study. Schaefer served as the independent study intern with Rhoads Energy Corp. in Lancaster. He is currently a member of THON. A graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Ron and Melissa Schaefer, of Lancaster.

Heather Denlinger, of Manheim, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Florida.

