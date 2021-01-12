College news

Graduations

Sylera Weller, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice on Aug. 15, 2020, at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.

Area officials graduated or completed the certificate program at Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Municipal Government Academy, a leadership and municipal education program. David Thornton, a supervisor for West Earl Township, graduated from the academy. Dwayne Steager, the building code and zoning enforcement officer for West Hempfield Township, completed the certificate program.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. They are Malachi Jones, of Akron; Kayla Logar, of Denver; Luke Myers, of Mohnton; and Ross Pollack, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who received degrees Aug. 23, 2020, from Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. Alyssa Kohler, of Mount Joy, earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and sociology; Carly Showalter, of Reinholds, earned a Master of Science in medical physics; Justin Smith, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Madison Warfel, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and criminology.

Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2020 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Denver — Dane Yuengel, Master of Science in education. East Petersburg — Lindsey Chillot, Master of Science in education; Karissa Martin, Master of Science in education. Ephrata — Carlee Barth, Master of Science in education. Honey Brook — Patricia Eaton, Master of Science in education. Lancaster — Adrian Baylor, Master of Science in education; Emily Buckwalter, Master of Science in education; Caitlin Downs, Master of Arts in creative writing; Nicholas Koehler, Master of Science in education; Lauren Nagle, Master of Science in education; Alaina Schantz, Master of Science in education. Manheim — Stacy Longstaff, Master of Science in education. Willow Street — Stefanie Roberto, Master of Science in education; Nyeasha Salim, Master of Science in education.

Dean’s list

Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, was named to first honors on the dean’s list with a 3.8 GPA or higher for the spring 2020 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Joshua Gay, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of Maine. They are Caeli Connolly, of Elizabethtown; Chloe Feeny, of Cochranville; and Skyler Horton, of Lancaster.

Honors

Jacque Day Pallone, of Elizabethtown, was awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Pallone, a doctoral student in American studies at Penn State Harrisburg, will use funds from the award to support her research into developing healthier and kinder models for how we treat one another on electronic and social media.

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. They are Alan Hale, of Lancaster; and Tiffany Schuster, of Wrightsville.

