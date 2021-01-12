College news

Area students were among those who graduated May 17, 2020, from Cabrini University, Radnor. Paul Murray, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in business management; and Katrina Shelly, of Mountville, received a Bachelor of Science in education in pre-K-4 with special education pre-K-8.

Area students were among those who graduated May 8, 2020, from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. Seth Deane, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering. Nick Miller, of Marietta, received an Associates of Science in computer aided drafting technology. Alexa Sage, of Narvon, received a Bachelor of Science in packaging science. Hannah Tennis, of New Holland, received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering. Katarina Tesmer, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 3D digital design. Charlene Wade-Davis, of Pequea, received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.

Dean’s list

Jerilyn Lapp, of Gap, was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in April 2020 at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, she is the daughter of Nathan J. and Sherilyn A. Lapp, of Gap.

Connor James Hamilton, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia.

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the provost’s list for the summer 2020 semester at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Hannah Bollinger, of Lititz; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Jennifer Chung, Allison Keck, Bridget Kelly, Emma Rulli. Lititz — Luke Hawkins, Emma Schouten. New Holland — Kayla Lipson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Melaina Joy King. Lancaster — Madeline Grace Ireland. Leola — Sydney R. Dundon. Lititz — Connor B. Wentworth. Oxford — Raudel Franco-de-Santos, Emily Ann Muniz, Alondra Popoca, Karen Villalobos.

Honors

Laiken Spahr, of Strasburg, received the Frostburg State University Foundation Presidential Merit Scholarship for study at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring and summer 2020 from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, and were honored with student achievement awards. David S. Carlson, of Elizabethtown, received the Engineering Design Technology Faculty Award. Pavel Dariychuk, of Leola, received the UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Dental Hygiene. Lisette Nicole Fahnestock, of Manheim, received the UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Applied Health Studies. Sean P. McNamara, of Lancaster, received the Larry Ward Excellence in Mechatronics Award.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.