College news

Graduations

Ethan Quinn graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2020. A 2013 graduate of Warwick High School and a 2017 graduate of Waynesburg University, he is the son of Dr. Timothy and Lucy Quinn, of Lititz. Quinn will be practicing in Winter Park, Florida.

Mitchell Reel, of Conestoga, received a Bachelor of Science in energy business and finance from Penn State University in December 2020. He is working for Direct Energy as a pricing analyst.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Western Governors University, the online, nonprofit university. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Holtwood — Andrea Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lancaster — Savannah Gray, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Abby Monson, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics; Kristina Mowrer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Leah Painton, Master of Science in nursing - leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Genesis Perez, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Angela Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business - human resource management; Stephanie Warfel, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Millersville — Jennifer Steinbrecher, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Mount Joy — Brenda Perkins, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Dean’s list

Juliana Fonticoba, of Dover, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Elizabethtown College, where she is majoring in early childhood education.

Leah Welk, of Strasburg, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Penn State University, where she is a sophomore with a double major in agricultural science and advertising and public relations.

Madelyn Nolt, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at University of Tampa, where she is majoring in finance.

T. Joseph Jordan V, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list with a 3.94 overall GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Georgian Court University, Lakewood, New Jersey.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Elmira College, Elmira, New York. They are Sabrina Byrd and Adam Eby, both of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Mansfield University. Named to the president’s list with at least a 4.0 GPA are Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; Purity Moenga, of Lancaster; Laura Sauder, of Denver; and Jamie Stephan, of New Holland. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Gabrielle Drumm, of Willow Street; Brandon Eberly, of Denver; Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown; and Madison Walk, of Morgantown.

Honors

Carissa J. Shirk, of Lancaster, received a Work Ethic Scholarship in welding technology from The mikeroweWORKS Foundation at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport.

Area students were among those who were awarded Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships. Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the students have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. They are Galy Di Giulio, McCaskey campus; and Nicole Grullon, McCaskey campus.

