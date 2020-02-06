College news
Graduations
Benjamin Phillips, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude in December 2019 from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in wildlife and conservation biology.
Area students were among those who graduated from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, on Jan. 25, 2020.
Brianna Bair, of Ephrata, received an Associate of Applied Science in diagnostic medical sonography; and Danielle Ham, of Ephrata, received an Associate of Arts in communication studies.
Dean’s list
Alexandria Morrison was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Millersville University, where she is a senior majoring in elementary education (K-4) and integrative STEM education methods.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Kelly Morrison Briggs, of York.
Eric Buck has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, where he is a sophomore majoring in finance.
A 2018 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg, he is the son of Eric and Robyn Buck, of Willow Street.
Eric Turman was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, where he is a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Delbert and Susan Turman, of Lancaster.
Lindsey Topper, of Cochranville, was named to the Mid Atlantic Conference Fall Honor Roll and the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, where she is majoring in exercise science.
Clay Weaver, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
They are Michael Clow, of Leola, earning honors; and Benjamin Phillips, of Lancaster, earning highest honors.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns.
East Petersburg — Katherine McLain.
Ephrata — Jody Hoover.
Mohnton — Justin Baas.
Mount Joy — Madason Kieffer.
New Holland — Carey Weber.
Nottingham — Sarah Irwin.
Reinholds — Carla Landis.
Stevens — Kristy Sensenig.
Strasburg — Alyssa Martin.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.