College news
Graduation
Haley Marie Nauman graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Millersville University on Dec. 15, 2019.
Nauman received the senior psychology department award and was a member of the tennis team.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Wayne and Julie Nauman, of Lancaster.
Justin O’Shea, a lieutenant with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, completed the Emergence Program at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security on Jan. 17, 2020.
O’Shea currently serves as a truck company officer. He is a graduate of HACC’s fire academy, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Penn College, and earned his master’s in public administration with a specialization in fire and emergency services from Anna Maria College.
Benjamin Phillips, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude in December from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in wildlife and conservation biology.
Area students were among those who graduated from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, on Jan. 25.
Brianna Bair, of Ephrata, received an Associate of Applied Science in diagnostic medical sonography; and Danielle Ham, of Ephrata, received an Associate of Arts in communication studies.
Dean’s list
Griffin Roth, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts, where he is majoring in robotics engineering.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2019 semester at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina.
Earning president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Thomas J. Biondolillo, of Lancaster; and Andrea E. Longacre, of Oxford.
Earning dean’s list with a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA are Jeffrey Thomas Sturla, of Lancaster; and Kathryn Mae White, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns.
Christiana — Emma Jackson.
Elizabethtown — Nicholas Leverentz, Chase Ohlson.
East Petersburg — Samantha Verespy.
Lititz — Mengying Shi.
Manheim — Kayla Eller.
Mountville — Noah Olson.
Stevens — Dylan Byrd.
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.
Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster; and Taylor Little, of Oxford.
Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.99 GPA are the following students, listed with their hometowns.
Denver — Nicholas Lucky.
Elizabethtown — Chloe Thomas.
Lancaster — Mikayla Kegel, Noah Raymond.
Mohnton — Janessa Ocasio, Peter Ocasio.
Honey Brook — Ashley Traband, Megan Wallace.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland.
Earning highest honors with a 3.9 GPA or higher are Timothy Griest, of Lititz; and Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata.
Earning high honors with a 3.70-3.89 GPA are Justin Edwards, of Lancaster; Evan Frees, of Denver; and Chrysoula Worry, of Lancaster.
Earning honors with a 3.50-3.69 GPA are Cameron Hukill, of Lancaster; and Tayler Popalis, of East Petersburg.
Alexandria Morrison was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Millersville University, where she is a senior majoring in elementary education (K-4) and integrative STEM education methods.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Kelly Morrison Briggs, of York.
Eric Buck has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, where he is a sophomore majoring in finance.
A 2018 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg, he is the son of Eric and Robyn Buck, of Willow Street.
Eric Turman was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, where he is a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Delbert and Susan Turman, of Lancaster.
Lindsey Topper, of Cochranville, was named to the Mid Atlantic Conference Fall Honor Roll and the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lebanon Valley College, Annville, where she is majoring in exercise science.
Clay Weaver, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire.
They are Michael Clow, of Leola, earning honors; and Benjamin Phillips, of Lancaster, earning highest honors.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns.
East Petersburg — Katherine McLain.
Ephrata — Jody Hoover.
Mohnton — Justin Baas.
Mount Joy — Madason Kieffer.
New Holland — Carey Weber.
Nottingham — Sarah Irwin.
Reinholds — Carla Landis.
Stevens — Kristy Sensenig.
Strasburg — Alyssa Martin.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.