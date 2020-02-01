College news
Dean’s list
Diana Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook, was named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher for the fall 2019 semester at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida.
Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher for the fall 2019 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York.
Caroline Redd, of Stevens, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Duquesne University, where she is studying in the doctor of physical therapy program.
She is a 2016 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
Jeffrey T. Sturla was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester with a 3.5 GPA at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, where he is a freshman majoring in business with a minor in legal studies.
He is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.
Jillian Wiggins was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at James Madison University, where she is a junior majoring in nursing.
A 2017 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Michael and Sharon Wiggins, of Lancaster.
Justin Rittenhouse, of East Hempfield, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Miami, Florida, where he is studying biology.
A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is also running cross country and distance track for the Hurricanes.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns.
Denver — Alexa Bennetch, Autumn Shaffer.
Honey Brook — Carolyn Simmet.
Lancaster — Grace Fahrney, Eric Lai, Jane Le, Anna Peris.
Lititz — Nicolas Altenderfer.
Marietta — Matthew Bradfield.
Mount Joy — Raymond Van Zandt.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Julia Campbell, Ross Fladeland, Rachel Gantz.
Narvon — Grace Kier.
Honors
Allison Schmitt was recently initiated into the Tau Lambda chapter of Delta Phi Alpha, the national collegiate German honor society, at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Oberlin, Ohio.
A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Timothy and Tracy Schmitt, of Mountville.
