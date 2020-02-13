College news
Graduations
Cathy Hess, of Columbia, recently received a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in nursing from Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Michigan.
Jenna Bush, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Dean’s list
Victoria Martin was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at HACC, where she is a junior studying dental hygiene.
A 2017 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Curt and Beth Martin, of Lancaster.
Lauren B. Modlin was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Charleston Southern University, where she is majoring in music therapy.
A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Jill and Tom Grosh, of Lititz, and Chris Modlin, of Lancaster.
Shaylyn McComsey was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia, where she is a senior majoring in fashion design.
She is the daughter of Dean and Barbara McComsey, of Willow Street.
Patrick John Speitel was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where he is a senior majoring in biology.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of John and Cathy Speitel.
Speitel will be attending the Kornberg School of Dentistry’s DMD program at Temple University, Philadelphia, in August.
Hannah L. Johnson was named to the dean’s list with a 3.75 GPA or higher for the fall 2019 semester at Colby College, Waterville, Maine.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Kerry and Carrie Johnson, of Lancaster.
Madison Warfel, of Millersville, was named to the provost’s list with a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2019 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.
They are Christopher Detwiler, of Lancaster; Alyssa Kohler, of Mount Joy; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; and Nathan Lachman, of Manheim.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont.
They are Neil Brocious, of Marietta; Cory Good, of Millersville; Sydney Hernandez, of Strasburg; Nicholas Kline, of Elizabethtown; and Hannah Short, of Lancaster.
