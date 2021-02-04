College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska, in December 2020. Bernadette Baker, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education. Jeniffer Potter, of Lancaster, received a Master of Education.

Dean’s list

Allyson Letavic was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a senior majoring in biology. A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Paul and Wendy Letavic.

Justin Rittenhouse was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Miami, where he is pursuing a degree in biology and running for the university’s cross country and track teams. A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Steve and Stephanie Rittenhouse, of Centerville.

Grant V. Swann, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Villanova University.

Eryn Albright, of Mount Joy, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, where she is a sophomore majoring in public health.

Thomas Moore was named to the dean’s list with university honors for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Michigan, where he is a junior majoring in business administration at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business and minoring in economics and sustainability. A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Meg and Mike Moore, of Lancaster.

Katherine Moore was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Vanderbilt University, where she is a junior majoring in neuroscience and Spanish and minoring in medicine, health and society. A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Meg and Mike Moore, of Lancaster.

Jacky Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the presidential honor list for the fall 2020 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Earning highest honors with a 3.90 GPA or higher are Harrison Booth, of Leola; and Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata. Earning high honors with a 3.70-3.89 GPA is Tayler Popalis, of East Petersburg. Earning honors with a 3.50-3.69 GPA are Justin Edwards, of Lancaster; and Madison Schwartz, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Peter Fontaine, of Nottingham; Elizabeth King, of New Holland; and Anthony Milazzo, of Lancaster. Those earning dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Kirsten Mumma. Columbia — Tristan Anderson. Elizabethtown — Thomas Bramley, Cameron Gardner. Lancaster — Ian Buckwalter, Delaney McKnight. Lititz — Nicholas Breznak, Emma Weinheimer. Mohnton — Katherine Creamer.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio. They are Morgan Chmielenski, of Honey Brook; Denis Harkin, of Lancaster; and Cayla Homsher, of Marietta.

