College news

Dean’s list

Levi Nelson, of Quarryville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Cairn University, Langhorne, where he is a freshman. He is the son of Preston and Julie Nelson.

Caelin Grambau was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a freshman. A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, she is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Grambau, of Lititz.

Stephen Minnick, of Millersville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida.

Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia.

Sarah McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher for the fall 2020 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York. They are Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street; and Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. They are Jody Hoover, of Ephrata; Georgianna Jackson, of Lititz; Carla Landis, of Reinholds; Robin Moyer, of Lititz; Courtney Ryno, of Columbia; and Carey Weber, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s honor list for the fall 2020 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem. They are Kasey Draude, of Lancaster; Jenevieve Eberly, of Quarryville; Peter Gingrich, of Elizabethtown; Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz; and Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. They are Madelyn Gerard, of Lititz; Joy Herr, of New Providence; and Hanna Zimmer, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns. The following students were named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher. Elizabethtown — Benjamin Sheard, Emily Wolfe. Lancaster — Breanna Beers, Zachary Brubaker, Abbigail Paterson. Lititz — Selena Gerlach. Manheim — Brayden Groff. New Holland — Adam Hershey, Jeremy Hershey. Paradise — Rachel Hershey, Sarah Hershey. Washington Boro — Matthew Julian. The following students were named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74. Columbia — Jesse Fellenbaum. Elizabethtown — Justin Hoover, Lindsay Nicklas. Gap — Bradley Hostetter. Lancaster — Sarah Etter, John Lawler. Lititz — Luke Roche. Morgantown — Kaitlyn Brown. Mount Joy — Taylor Noll.

Honors

Area students were among those who earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Deandra Brown, Ashley Kennedy, and David Martin, all of Lancaster.

Area students were among those recently inducted into the Gamma Beta Phi Society, a national collegiate honor society, in a virtual ceremony at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are El-kezia Acheampong, Ray Duzan, Kevin Mejia, and Milka Sarai Ramos-Sime, all of Lancaster; and Brett McCoy, of Lititz.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.