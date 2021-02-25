College news

Dean’s list

Breeann Benfer, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio, where she is majoring in forensic science.

Shawn Maag, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he is in the electrical/micro-electronics engineering program. Michael Maag, of Marietta, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he is in the industrial design program. Michael and Shawn are the sons of Ron and Tina Maag, of Marietta.

Owen Evans was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where he is a junior majoring in business - supply chain management/marketing. He is a 2018 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.

Adam Evans was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Penn State University, where he is freshman majoring in engineering. He is a 2020 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.

Kylie Stone, of Mount Joy, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University, where she is a freshman majoring in criminology. She is a 2020 graduate of Hempfield High School.

Jeffrey Sturla, of Manheim Township, has been named to the dean’s list for the third semester in a row with a 3.85 GPA at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina. He is a member of the Clemson Honors College and college of business and is majoring in business finance with a minor in legal studies.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Named to the president’s list were Ian Graham, of Columbia; Jordan Kelley, of Lititz; and Ashley Wenger, of Lancaster. Students named to the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Madeline Eby, Alyson Miklos. Lancaster — Meghan Kosmela, Julia Sell. Lititz — Samantha Jones. Millersville — Alexis Hemmerly. Mohnton — Emily Burns, Kara McClure. Oxford — Taylor Hamilton.

Kassidy Michael, of Manheim, was named to president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns. These students were named to the dean’s honor list with at least a 3.6 GPA. Columbia — Ann Grab, Chloe Ulrich. Denver — Keyleigh Wallick. Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Mehesy. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue, Katherine Earl, Emma Groff, James Hickey, Nicolas Stauffer. Lancaster — Aarica Flowers, Nicholas Lord, Isabel Miller, Lyndsey Nedrow, Ryan Nedrow, Olivia Peduzzi, Teresa Rodgers, Jessica Roshon, Alexa Secrest, Grace Torrance. Lititz — Matthew Peipher. Manheim — Madelyn Brenner. Marietta — Ashleigh Blackwell, Morgan Creek, Ella Warburton. Morgantown — Bridget Dunleavy, Connor Spiri. Narvon — Megan Jefferis, Arias Ochs. Strasburg — Julia Myers, Benjamin Pontz. These students were named to the dean’s commendation list with a GPA between 3.3 and 3.599. Lancaster — Daniel Bomberger, Emma Dieterle, Ian McAnally, Julia Sears. Landisville — Dylan Garner. Leola — Brett Travis. Lititz — Will Esposito, Alexander Howard. Stevens — Adeline Hibshman.

