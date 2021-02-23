College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2020 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometown and degree. Denver — Lisa Lewis, Doctor of Nursing Practice. Lancaster — Candice Delgardio, Master of Science in library science. Lititz — Ryan McCrory, Master of Science in library science; Steven Mellinger, Master of Science in library science.

Dean’s list

Daniel Foltz was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Villanova University, where he intends to major in economics and minor in political science. He is involved in the university’s Villanova finance group, business analytics society, economics club and sports analytics club. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Hannah Jablonski, of Manheim Township, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Temple University.

Benjamin C. Collister was named to the dean’s list for the spring and fall 2020 semesters at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, where he is a junior studying landscape design/building. A 2018 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, he is the son of Craig and Ellen Collister, of Lancaster.

Abigail Gardner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Haley Schaller. Lancaster — Devin Greener. Landisville — Kassandra Bennett. Mount Joy — Alice Fernald, Hailey Fry.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Immaculata University, Malvern. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Samantha Donmoyer. Lancaster — Erin Good. Narvon — Emily Laukhuff, Alexis Lessley, Jenna Muttik.

Honors





Mark Wilhelm, of Lancaster, received first place in the Elevator Pitch competition on Nov. 6, 2020, at Grove City College, Grove City. A freshman majoring in entrepreneurship, Wilhelm pitched New Sight, a discreet safety system for the visually impaired in the commercial enterprise category, and was awarded $1,000. The competition, organized and hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation, challenges students to present their ideas for a new commercial or social enterprise in just two minutes — about the time an entrepreneur would have to impress an investor during an elevator ride. Due to COVID-19, the competition was held online, with students making their pitches to a three-judge panel via video.

