Graduations

Laura Henry, of Denver, graduated with a degree in education from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Dec. 19, 2020.

Dean’s list

Abby Horning was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Cairn University, Langhorne Manor, where she is a freshman majoring in elementary education. A 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Caleb Horning was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Cairn University, where he is a sophomore majoring in health and physical education. A 2018 graduate of Cocalico High School, he is the son of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Theodore Wolfe, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, where he is majoring in journalism and digital content. A 2020 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, he is the son of Gregory and Lydia Wolfe, of Lancaster.

Marissa Bennett was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in biology. A 2018 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Barb and Chris Bennett.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Gordonville — Caroline Horst. Lancaster — Samantha Eynon, Laura Horner, Ara Ludwig, Christopher Richards, Lianna Sauve. Lititz — Maleah Hess, Kyle Lando, Bang Vu. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Mount Joy — Brenna Barber. Stevens — Lindsay Helock. Willow Street — Jarred Ford.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are Nicole Reddig, of Brownstown; and Ava Warfel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Devon L. Dorbich. Christiana — Margaret E. DeStephano. Elizabethtown — Jillian G. Bradley, Zack Harvey. Manheim — Brendan R. King. Mohnton — Caroline M. Burns, Nicole H. Weinstein. Mount Joy — Tanner J. Kohler, Simone I. van der Lee. Reinholds — Elise P. Westhafer.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Abb Francis, of Lititz; Derek George, of Morgantown; Niko Novak, of Honey Brook; Nidhi Patel, of Lancaster; and Scott Stephens, of Elizabethtown.

Honors

Area students were among 15 Pennsylvania students enrolled in college agriculture programs who were awarded scholarships from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation on Jan. 12, 2021. This year’s recipients were each awarded $3,500. Students currently enrolled in Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences will receive an additional $2,000 from the university. They are Kaitlin Bell, of Nottingham; David Buckwalter, of Elizabethtown; and Madison Weaver, of Ephrata.

