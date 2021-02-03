College news

Graduations

Timothy Gary Becker, of Lancaster, received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Dec. 19, 2020.

Area students were among those who graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2020. They are Drasti Patel, of Ronks; and Ethan Quinn, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on Dec. 19, 2020. They are Devon Billbrough, of Honey Brook; Xianen Blu Nerida, of Lancaster; and Danielle Reinhard, of Mount Joy.

Dean’s list

Joshua Weachter, of Lititz, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University, where he is a senior majoring in sport management.

Matthew Mikel Idoeta, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll with a GPA between 3.75-4.00 for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi.

Katherine A. Kubis, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Penn State University, University Park, where she is senior majoring in recreation, parks, and tourism management and Spanish.

Kendall M. Kubis, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall quarter at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, where she is a sophomore majoring in neuroscience.

Joshua Gay, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Columbia College of Missouri.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; and Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Anthony Cancilla, Samuel Cancilla, Abigail Claus, Devin McMahon, Julie Reichert, Joseph Rudzinski, Salvatore Zuber. Leola — Bradley Bair. Lititz — Neil May. Strasburg — Sara Mills. Wrightsville — Emily Snyder.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are Emily Carey, of Lancaster; Sydney Leichliter, of Millersville; Madison Mathew, of Lancaster; and Olivia Nelson, of Mohnton.

Area student-athletes were among those named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at Muhlenberg College. They are Maleah Hess, of Lititz; Laura Horner, of Lancaster; and Christopher Richards, of Lancaster.

Honors

Area students were among those recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a 3.5 GPA or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study. Recipients are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Luke Andrew Emmerling, Alexa May Hershberger. Lancaster — Ny’zjriona Allen, Cassidy V. Berger. Lititz — Riley Morgan.

