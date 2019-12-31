College news
Graduations
Karah Molesevich, of Mountville, received a Master of Science in Spanish for the professions, at Minnesota State University, Mankato, on Dec. 14, 2019.
Dean’s list
Emily Harting was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at LaSalle University, where she is a senior studying nutrition.
A 2016 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Patricia and Barry Harting, of Stevens.
Rhiannon Ippolito earned a 4.0 GPA and was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Millersville University, where she is in the Advanced Standing program, pursuing a master’s degree in social work.
A 2015 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Karen and Frank Ippolito, of West Lampeter.
Honors
Area student-athletes were among those recognized with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2019 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown.
They are Maleah Hess, of Lititz; and Laura Horner, of Lancaster.
