College news
Graduations
Laura Martini Carter graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University on Dec. 14, 2019, with a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree.
She received an academic award for having a 4.0 GPA and was named Outstanding Clinician for the northern Virginia area.
She will work as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Hershey Medical Center.
Area students were among those who graduated from York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 18, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Alayna De Bruin, of Mount Joy, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Caroline Henry, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Angela Korn, of Elizabethtown, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nicholas Leidy, of Millersville, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Ruch, of Lititz, Master of Business Administration.
Area students were among those who completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of August 2019 and December 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Elizabethtown — Ronald M. Reighard, Bachelor of Arts in criminology.
Ephrata — Ana M. Trejo-Garcia, Bachelor of Arts in criminology.
Lancaster — Stephen Joseph Engle, Master of Science in safety sciences; Markece Kameel Lyner, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
Manheim — Jacob Benjamin Wilson Nieto, Bachelor of Science in physical education and sport/sport administration.
Mountville — Taylor Faith-Marie Jones, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Quarryville — Samantha Harsh, Master of Science in safety sciences.
Dean’s list
Adam Eby, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.
Lexis Ferree, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Misericordia University, Dallas.
They are Kendra Herr, of Elizabethtown; and Jared Houser, of Lititz.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Paul Smith’s College, Paul Smiths, New York.
They are Bradley Bell, of Lancaster, who is majoring in environmental science; and Eric Kohl, of Elizabethtown, who is majoring in biology.
