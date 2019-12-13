College news
Honors
Bridget Mellon, of Morgantown, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Ball State University.
Area students were among those who were inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success at Kutztown University.
They are Gabriel Grove, of Columbia; and Molly Price, of Robesonia.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.