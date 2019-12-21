College news
Graduations
Lauren Bantz Ashworth Killian received her Ph.D. in nutritional science from the University of Illinois on Dec. 14, 2019.
A 2005 graduate of Hempfield High School, she earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in math and chemistry from Dickinson College in 2009 and a Master of Science in food science from Penn State University in 2011.
A resident of Atlanta, she is an instructor at Georgia State University and the owner/consultant of Deep See Strategies LLC.
She is the daughter of David and Kathy Ashworth, of East Hempfield Township.
Chad Killian received his Ph.D. in kinesiology from the University of Illinois on Dec. 14, 2019.
A 2004 graduate of Hempfield High School, he graduated from Messiah College in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in health and physical education and earned his Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Eastern Mennonite University in 2013.
He is an assistant professor at Georgia State University in the kinesiology and health department.
Killian, Lauren Bantz Ashworth Killian and their daughter Gwendolyn live in Atlanta. He is the son of Terry and Virginia Killian, of East Hempfield Township.
Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 14, 2019, from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
They are Obed Anozil, of Lancaster; and Karisa Turner, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 15, 2019, at Misericordia University, Dallas. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
East Petersburg — Melissa Schlosser, Master of Science in occupational therapy.
Lancaster — Michael Jarvie, Bachelor of Arts in history; Megan Meyers, Doctorate in physical therapy.
Lititz — Jared Houser, Bachelor of Science in business administration;
New Holland — Kimberly Wallace, Master of Science in occupational therapy.
Honors
Madelyn Holliday, of Lancaster, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Anna Sugra, a biology major from Millersville, received a legacy scholarship at Bloomsburg University. Sugra was selected via random drawing and will have $1,000 applied to the spring 2020 tuition.
Ronald C. Burger, formerly of Lancaster, was awarded Millersville University’s Distinguished Alumni Award for 2019 at the winter commencement ceremonies.
A Lancaster native, Burger graduated from McCaskey High School in 1966 and from Millersville in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in education. He then had a 50-year career in education, public health, and emergency preparedness and response.
After graduation, Burger became a Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, then taught biology at Downingtown High School for a few years after returning to the U.S.
He then became an epidemiologist and disease control program coordinator with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 1976, while assigned to the Pennsylvania Department of Health in tuberculosis control, Burger was a central expert identifier of Legionnaires’ disease and provided his expertise during the Swine Flu National Immunization Program.
Burger was assigned to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta as the senior emergency response coordinator in 1989. In the decades that followed, he responded to numerous public health emergencies and disasters, including 38 hurricanes, the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption and the 2002 anthrax attacks. On Sept. 11, 2001, he led the CDC response team at ground zero.
Upon retiring from CDC after 35 years, Burger became a volunteer member of the National Disaster Medical System within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and continues to respond to major public health incidents.
He is also a full-time contractor with the Department of Homeland Security as the jurisdictional coordinator for the BioWatch Program in Florida, which safeguards our country from biological attacks.
Burger and his family reside in Tallahassee, Florida.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.