College news

Graduations

Bethany Redman, of Ephrata, received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology on May 17, 2020, from Heidelberg University, Tiffin, Ohio.

Erin Langenstein, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in mathematical sciences from College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina, in May 2020.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Sophia Peifer Martin, bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in environmental studies, summa cum laude; Mackenzie G. Miller, bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in international studies, summa cum laude; Greta Marie Elizabeth Neufeld, bachelor’s degree in film production with a minor in art; Nicholas Steven Roth Walter, bachelor’s degree in information technology with a minor in graphic design; Elinor Grace Weber Keener, bachelor’s degree in music, summa cum laude; Bryce D. Yoder, bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in graphic design, magna cum laude. Lititz — Emma Lindsey Miller Eitzen, bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology, cum laude; Makena Zimmerman, bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in peace and justice studies, cum laude.

Dean’s list

Nathaniel Merrill, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois.

Sylera Weller, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list with distinction with a 3.6 or higher GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Kayla Logar. Lancaster — Kristen Mast, Michael Tribuzio. Lititz — Eric Matt, Mathilda Zartman. Mohnton — Luke Myers.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are Jahna Belz, of Lancaster; Sydney Leichliter, of Millersville; and Madison Mathew, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned faculty honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. They are Joseph Deerin, of Lancaster; and Grant Lin, of Robesonia.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Samuel Stoner-Eby. Kinzers — Nathan Pauls. Lancaster — Willa Beidler, Ian Martin, Mackenzie Miller, Lydia Nolt, Janell Preheim. Lititz — Makena Zimmerman.

