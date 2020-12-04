College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Cedar Crest College, Allentown. They are Taylor Raposa, of Mohnton; and Sylera Weller, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who graduated May 16, 2020, from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. Mariam Abdelshahid, of Marietta, received a degree in traditional pharmacy. Charlotte Evans, of Robesonia, received a degree in biology. Taylor Stork, of Lititz, received a degree in nursing.

Dean’s list

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Mandi Rider, of New Holland, was named to the dean’s list for the winter 2020 semester at Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky.

Clay Weaver, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s ilst for the spring 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Allyson Spenser DeBerry, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. They are Alec Santiago, of Lancaster; and Benjamin Zimmerman, of Akron.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Julia Campbell, Ross Fladeland, Rachel Gantz. Lititz — Laura Lielbriedis. Narvon — Grace Kier.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at St. Francis University, Loretto. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Shannon Cody, of Honey Brook; Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; Carysse Norris, of Narvon; and Aubrey Suydam, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 or higher GPA are Samuel Forcenito, of East Earl; Melissa Goodman, of Manheim; Kaitlyn Higgins, of Millersville; Elise La, of Landisville; Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; Abigail Romig, of Honey Brook; and Jared Sadowski, of Robesonia.

Area students were recognized by Arcadia University, Glenside, for academic excellence during Honors Convocation in spring 2020. They may have earned dean’s list or distinguished dean’s list for the spring and fall 2019 semesters, as well as departmental and university awards. They are listed with their hometowns. Holtwood — Emma M. Spearing. Lancaster — Meaghan L. Austin, Emma N. Backes, Olivia C. Honert, Kellie A. Shaffer. Marietta — Alyssa McNece, Zachary H. Runkle. Mount Joy — Halli Smeltzer. Wrightsville — Ashton N. Evans.

Honors

Area students entering a career path in the construction industry were among those who were awarded scholarships from the Merit Shop Training and Research Center for the 2020-2021 academic year. They are listed with their hometowns, majors and monetary award. Conestoga — Trevor Grassel, HVAC, $1,250. East Earl — Kayla Gerhart, residential construction management, $1,000. Lititz — Mickayla Harris, mechanical engineering, $1,400; Carter Snavely, architectural technology, $750; Cole Snavely, architecture, $1,000; Dylan Tobey, mechanical engineering, $1,400.

