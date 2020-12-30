College news

Dean’s list

Mathew Kissel, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Nancy Le, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Cabrini University, Radnor. Named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher are Amy Alton, of Lancaster; Natalie Bell, of Lancaster; Sophia Goussetis, of Lancaster; and Skye Reinacher, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5-3.89 GPA are Morgan Fazzini, of Lancaster; and Conlin Groft, of Millersville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethehem. They are Mary Buzard, of Denver; Madison Dombrowski, of Mohnton; Jody Hoover, of Ephrata; Sarah Irwin, of Nottingham; Nicole Karpinski, of Oxford; Carla Landis, of Reinholds; Katherine McLain, of East Petersburg; Robin Moyer, of Lititz; Kristy Sensenig, of Stevens; and Carey Weber, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin. They are Addy Astarita, of Willow Street; Gabrielle Claus, of Lancaster; and Ami Hatori, of Leola.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. They are Alyssa Kohler, of Mount Joy; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; Zachary Rago, of Elizabethtown; and Rachel Sechrist, of Reinholds.

Area Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were among those named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Winter/Spring 2020 Academic Honor Roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams.

Columbia — Natalie Bourne, women’s swimming team.

Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Henriques, women’s lacrosse team; Kaitlyn Welch, women’s swimming and women’s tennis teams.

Ephrata — Dawsen Miller, men’s indoor/outdoor track and field team.

Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s indoor/outdoor track and field team; Morgan Ernst, women’s lacrosse team; Michael Fisher, men’s lacrosse team; Kurt Harnish, men’s swimming team; Emily Mackey, women’s lacrosse team; Emily Wilczek, women’s tennis team.

Lititz — Evan Crawford, men’s lacrosse team; Joshua Croyle, men’s lacrosse team; Julia Forsythe, softball team; Louise Nicole Honrade, women’s tennis team.

Manheim — Bryce Eberly, baseball team; Livia Jackson, women’s lacrosse team; Blake Martin, men’s tennis team; Zachary Reed, men’s indoor/outdoor track and field team.

Millersville — Allison Hege, women’s lacrosse team.

Mohnton — Johnny Schlouch, men’s golf team; Justin Schuetz, men’s tennis team.

Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, women’s golf team.

Pequea — Kyle Echterling, men’s swimming team.

Stevens — Mason Klaus, men’s lacrosse team; Derek Sauder, men’s swimming team.

Willow Street — Robin Feaster, softball team.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.

