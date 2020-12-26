College news

Graduations

Youssef Badri, of Mountville, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Westminster College, New Wilmington, in May 2020.

Samantha Stoneback, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Social Work from Kutztown University in spring 2020.

Michael Verdegem, of Denver, received a Bachelor of Science in mining engineering May 16, 2020, from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri.

Grace Elizabeth Zechman, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with honors, cum laude, May 10, 2020, at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

Dean’s list

Thomas Burroughs, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bethel University, McKenzie, Tennessee.

Isaac Erickson, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Kayla Cottiers, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

Benjamin Myers, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Grace Elizabeth Zechman, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont. Neil Brocious, of Marietta, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher were Cory Good, of Millersville; Sydney Hernandez, of Strasburg; Nicholas Kline, of Elizabethtown; Anthony Mazenko, of Akron; and Hannah Short, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Earning highest honors with a 3.90 GPA or higher are Evan Frees, of Denver; Timothy Griest, of Lititz; Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; and Tayler Popalis, of East Petersburg. Earning high honors with a 3.70-3.89 GPA are Christina Baker, of Leola; Justin Edwards, of Lancaster; Madison Schwartz, of Lancaster; and Chrysoula Worry, of Lancaster. Earning honors with a 3.50-3.69 GPA are Jackson Banner, of Lancaster; Robert Heckman, of Lititz; and Madison Simpson, of Columbia.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA for the spring 2020 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Charlotte Evans, of Robesonia; Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; and Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown.

Honors

Mary Thomas, of Lancaster, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Thomas was initiated at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in spring 2020.

Area students were among those who were recognized with departmental awards in spring 2020 at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. Amelia Blanchard, of Ephrata, was honored with the Lawrence O. Richards Award given by the Christian Formation and Ministry Department. Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy, was honored with Department Honors given by the Politics and International Relations Department.

