College news

Graduations

Emily Amspacher, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with a minor in Spanish, summa cum laude, in spring 2020 from the University of Pittsburgh. She is working as a registered nurse at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh in lung transplant/pulmonary step down unit.

Samuel Wolde, of Ephrata, graduated from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, with a graduate certificate in information technology foundations.

Area students were among those who received degrees May 10, 2020, from Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts. Trina Beitzel, of Lancaster, graduated in December 2019 and received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production. Megan Stewart, of Oxford, graduated in December 2019 and received a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production.

Dean’s list

Nicole Weinhold, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at LaSalle University.

Haley Adams, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas.

Hana Musser, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

John Eckenrode, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 202 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Beatrice Schaffer, of Atglen, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Peter Gingrich. Lancaster — Kasey Draude. Lititz — Benjamin Ilkhanoff, Elizabeth Valudes. Quarryville — Jenevieve Eberly.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Derek Davis, of Columbia; Joseph Wentling, of Landisville; and John Zimmerman, of Millersville. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or above are Peter Scheler and Hope Schoelkopf, both of Lancaster.

Honors

Three Lebanon County 2020 graduating high school students have been awarded Harmonia Music Association Scholarships of $2,000 each toward college expenses. Auditions were held June 14, 2020. Michael Dobson, cello player from Palmyra High School, received the Chan Award; Jacob Green, trombone player from Lebanon High School, received the Miller Award; Leah Krall, french horn player from Annville-Cleona High School, received the Hatz Award.

Area students were among those who were inducted into honor societies at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in spring 2020. Inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the National Biological Honor Society, were Tyler Eberly, of Denver; Kaylee Shelton, of Reinholds; and Chelsea Vazquez, of Lancaster. Inducted into Phi Epsilon Kappa, the honors fraternity for sport and exercise science, was Alexandra Paniagua, of Lancaster.

