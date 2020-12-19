College news

Graduations

Sarah Irwin, of Nottingham, received an Associate in Applied Science in funeral service education from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, in spring 2020.

Area students were among those who graduated May 24, 2020, from Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are Ellie Marie Cook, of Manheim, Associate of Science in business administration; and Rachel Pearl Robinson, of Leola, Associate of Science in nursing.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. Cassandra Hoover, of Denver, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Mollie McKinney, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in writing for film, TV, emerging media; Jessica Rampulla, of Leola, received a Bachelor of Science in theater arts management.

Dean’s list

Amelia Risser, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Bailey Rye. Ephrata — Joy Rutt. Lancaster — Lauren Dague, Camryn Heister, Kendall Martin. Mountville — Elizabeth Bierly. Quarryville — Hannah Wheeler.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Emerson College, Boston. They are Xiaoxiao Cao, of Lancaster; Benjamin French, of Landisville; Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds; and Brendan Massar, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the honor lists for the spring 2020 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA are Zachary Brubaker, Noah Davis and Sarah Etter, all of Lancaster; Logan Eby, of New Holland; Kyla Gehr, of East Earl; Selena Gerlach, of Lititz; Rachel Hershey, of Paradise; Justin Hoover, of Elizabethtown; Matthew Julian and James Knapp, both of Washington Boro; Evan Lyon, of Lititz; and Emily Wolfe, of Elizabethtown. Named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA are Hannah Adams, of Conestoga; Amanda Franz, and Micah Zell, of Elizabethtown; and Aaron Whetzel, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Kenton Belmont. Ephrata — Elizabeth Martin. Lancaster — Erica Rohrer. Landisville — Laura Miller. Lititz — Elizabeth Haverstick, Jana Newberry, Paul Peachey. Marietta — Luke Saufley. Quarryville — Jalen Landis.

Honors

Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim, was awarded the Sharon Cosloy-Blank ’66 Science Prize in spring 2020 at Elmira College, Elmira, New York. The award is given to a senior who has demonstrated excellence in scientific research in the areas of molecular biology, genetics, and/or biochemistry.

Nathan Lachman, of Manheim, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa on May 4, 2020, at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York, where he is majoring in journalism.

Erin Hoffman, of Manheim, was awarded a Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship in spring 2020.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.