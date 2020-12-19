College news

Dean’s list

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Molly Stott, of Conestoga, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

Griffin Roth, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Madelyn Fischer, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama.

Adrienne Nolt, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

Sarah McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list at Mississippi College, Clinton, Mississippi.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2020 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.9 or above were Jordan Kelley, of Lititz; and Meghan Kosmela, and Ashley Wenger, both of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899 were Madeline Eby, of Elizabethtown; Brianna Dissler, Emily Shenk, and Eleni Voulopos, of Lititz; Spencer Haiges and Jillian Wiggins, of Lancaster; Alexis Hemmerly, of Millersville; Kara McClure, of Mohnton; and Zachary Miller, of Marietta.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Caroline Stickley. Columbia — Brandon Loperfido, Jordan Schmitt. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters, Christian Wieand. Elverson — Jesse Funk. Ephrata — Louis Fries. Lancaster — Sylviana Hanna, Kayla Melendez, Andrew Moore, Sophia Ramsey, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay. Manheim — Savannah Heisey, Brandan Talbott. Middletown — Taylor Plouse. Millersville — Emily Robb. New Holland — Damian Young. Oxford — Abigail Herman. Quarryville — Kayla Schneider. Reinholds — Emma Miller, Katherine Ostrowski. Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski. Stevens — Lydia Althouse. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Kristin Allen, Megan Breneman.

Honors

Area student-athletes at Bloomsburg University were among those who were named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year. They are listed with their hometown and sport. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, women’s soccer. Lancaster — Sarah Capoferri, women’s tennis; Taylor Capoferri, women’s tennis; Sarah Castronova, women’s cross country/track & field; Erin Gingrich, women’s lacrosse. Millersville — Anna Sugra, women’s swimming. Mohnton — Courtney Hubric, women’s swimming. Morgantown — Erica Wolfgang, women’s lacrosse. Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, field hockey. New Holland — Megan Fisher, women’s basketball. Strasburg — Emma Gochnauer, women’s basketball.

Area student-athletes at Kutztown University were among those who were named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-20 academic year. They are listed with their hometown and sport. Adamstown — Abd-Rahman Saad, men’s cross country/track & field. Elizabethtown — Mackenzie Fuhrman, field hockey; Madison Mohr, women’s soccer; Sydney Pierson, women’s basketball. Lititz — Tyler Borg, football; Rylee Derr, women’s basketball; Zach Peters, baseball. Millersville — Ryan Atkinson, men’s cross country/track & field. Mountville — Schyler Ackerman, women’s soccer.

