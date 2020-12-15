College news

Graduations

Maia Hession, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in spring 2020 from Moravian College, Bethlehem.

David Kime, of Lancaster, received a Master of Arts in film studies in spring 2020 at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.

Sarah Spire, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies with a minor in psychology on May 16, 2020, at Denison University, Granville, Ohio.

Timothy Snider, of Willow Street, received a Bachelor of Arts in American sign language English interpreter, cum laude, in spring 2020 from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Hood College, Frederick, Maryland. They are Matthew Harris, of Lititz, master’s degree in business administration; Daniel Kauffman, of New Holland, bachelor’s degree in business administration; and Chase Ross, of Willow Street, bachelor’s degree in environmental science and policy.

Area students were among those who graduated May 15, 2020, from Arcadia University, Glenside. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Alec Miller, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Kellie Shaffer, Bachelor of Arts in health care administration. Marietta — Shade Foreman, Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Alyssa McNece, Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration. Mount Joy — Halli Smeltzer, Bachelor of Arts in education. Wrightsville — Ashton Evans, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Dickinson College, Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Julia Snyder, Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Lititz — Nicole Beidleman, Bachelor of Arts in policy management. Pequea — Erika Faulkner, Bachelor of Arts in political science and environmental studies, cum laude. Willow Street — Justin Burkett, Bachelor of Arts in archaeology and history, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Class of 1914 Prize in American History and The John David Wright III Memorial Prize.

Area students were among those who graduated May 13, 2020, from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Columbia — Kelly Weigle, departmental honors, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences. East Petersburg — Abby LeVine, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in international studies and Spanish studies. Elizabethtown — Rachel Sweger, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Lititz — Simon May, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in communications. Maytown — Richard Farmer, summa cum laude and with university honors, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Morgantown — Erin Cuddy, summa cum laude and with departmental honors, Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Mount Joy — Stacie Savoca, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Robesonia — Emma Price, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology. Stevens — Kevin Helock, magna cum laude and with university honors, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing.

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. They are Gia Hetrick, of Lancaster; Savannah Lied, of Denver; and Jillian Sebelist, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Peter Gingrich. Lancaster — Kasey Draude. Lititz — Benjamin Ilkhanoff, Elizabeth Valudes. Quarryville — Jenevieve Eberly.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.